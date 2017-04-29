Award-winning film club seeks new talent

A film club that recently won big at a regional film festival is calling for new blood to join the ranks.

The South Downs Film Makers (SDFM) won best film, best drama and best photography at the SERIAC Film Festival for The Bench By The Sea, which was shot in Worthing.

Members of the South Downs Film Makers celebrating their win at the Seriac Film Festival on April 8

Also featured at Worthing WOW festival, The Bench By The Sea won best film, best actor and best drama at the Sussex Film Festival last year.

Producer Rebecca Simmons said: “It’s an unbelievable achievement for a film that was made in just one week.”

The 50-strong group was started in 1989 and produces dramas, documentaries and comedy.

It meets on the first and third Wednesday of each month in Ferring Village Hall, and is looking for young members.

Alan Cross, head of publicity for the group, said: “We are reaching out to younger filmmakers. We especially want to hear from 18-30 year olds who need help making their film and developing their talent.

SDFM particularly supports those unable to afford film school or struggling to fund a film on their own. SDFM can assist with manpower, equipment and expertise.”

To join, call Alan on 07740 949 947.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.