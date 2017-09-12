Avoid A27 Shoreham flyover during Storm Aileen, drivers advised

Drivers of lorries, caravans and motorbikes are being advised to avoid the A27 Shoreham flyover during Storm Aileen, which is expected to bring strong winds from 9pm tonight (Tuesday, September 12).

An amber ‘be aware’ alert has been issued by Highways England across the country in response to a Met Office forecast of strong winds and heavy rain, which comes into force at 9pm tonight and runs until 9am tomorrow morning.

Westerly winds are expected to increase, with gusts in excess of 60 miles per hour possible over exposed roads during the night, a Highways spokesman said.

Winds should begin to decrease during the morning peak period, the spokesman said.

Drivers of lorries, caravans and motorbikes are being advised to avoid 53 exposed sections of the road network, including the A27 Shoreham flyover.

Richard Leonard, head of road user safety at Highways England, said: “We’re encouraging drivers to check the latest weather and travel conditions before setting off on journeys, with strong winds and heavy rain expected from Tuesday evening until Wednesday morning.

“In high winds, there’s a particular risk to lorries, caravans and motorbikes so we’d advise drivers of these vehicles to slow down and avoid using exposed sections of road if possible.”

Highways England has issued the folowing advice for driving in wet weather, in which it generally takes at least twice as long to stop because tyres have less grip on the surface, a spokesman said.

It is recommended to slow down if the rain and spray from vehicles is making it difficult to see and be seen, and keep well back from the vehicle in front, as this will increase your ability to see and plan ahead.

If the steering becomes unresponsive, ease off the accelerator and slow down gradually, as it probably means that water is preventing the tyres from gripping the road, the spokesman said.

Drivers are being advised to follow messages on the overhead signs and listen to radio updates.

Further information can be found at www.highways.gov.uk/traffic or calling the Highways England Information Line on 0300 123 5000.