Art and craft fair helps MS centre

Shoreham and Southwick Rotary Club’s third art and craft fair saw a steady stream of visitors on Saturday.

Various homemade gifts and crafts were on display at the Shoreham Centre, helping to raise money for the Sussex MS Centre in Southwick.

From left, Jane Taylor, Alison Clough and Lesley Roberts representing the Sussex MS Centre DM17110003a

Christine Bohea, one of the organisers, said: “We were lucky to have so many talented artists and all the stalls looked very attractive, with people buying gifts in advance for Christmas.

“There was a definite buzz about the place and the Sussex Multiple Sclerosis Centre will really benefit from this event.

“The centre combined their tombola with ours to raise even more funds.”

Among the many stalls was Dennis Hunt, a founder member of Adur Photographic Society, with a large collection of his pictures for sale, Patricia Asante and Margaret Sinclair from Nadarra Cosmetics, selling their hand-made products and Bob Ide, demonstrating chair caning.

Patricia Asante and Margaret Sinclair. Photo by Derek Martin DM17110015a

Jane Taylor, Alison Clough and Lesley Roberts were on hand to represent the Sussex MS Centre, which had a stall giving out information about multiple sclerosis and other chronic neurological conditions.

Christine added: “Thanks to everyone who came along to support this event and all the Rotarians for their hard work and organisation, including those handing out flyers on the day in and around the town.”

The Rotary club held its first art and craft fair last October and the second in April this year.

The idea came from Hilary Stirling, a Rotarian for 15 years who moved her home and studio to Shoreham Beach last year.

Bob Ide, chair caning DM17110020a

She brought her experience of organising The Crafty Potter craft fairs across West Sussex and wanted to launch something similar in Shoreham for the benefit of local charities.