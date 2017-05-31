Armed police patrols in Sussex are stood down

Sussex Police say they will continue high visibility reassurance patrols.

However, enhanced patrols by armed officers, seen at train stations and other locations, stood down yesterday (Tuesday May 30) with the threat level having returned to severe.

Head of Operations Command Assistant Chief Constable Steve Barry said: “The public can be reassured that our high visibility patrols continue and where we have reviewed and enhanced security at some events taking place in Surrey and Sussex, we will maintain that presence.

“They will also continue to see high visibility patrols in Shoreham where a 23-year-old man was arrested on Monday by counter terrorism police.

“The actions we are taking follows a decision by the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre that a terrorist attack may no longer be imminent and the threat level being lowered from critical to severe on Saturday.

“I would like to thank the public for their continued support during this challenging time. They should remain alert and report any suspicious activity. If you see something or are worried about something do not hesitate but contact police in confidence on the anti-terrorist hotline on 0800 789321 or in an emergency call 999.”

For further information about reporting suspicious behaviour visit the Counter Terrorism pages.