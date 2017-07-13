Appeal to find missing Shoreham girls

Two 12-year-old girls missing from Shoreham are believed to be together, according to police.

Morgan Gillett (pictured left) and Joliebelle Wheeldon (pictured right) both went missing after initially attending school in Worthing at 8.30am yesterday (July 12), but left together soon after, police said.

Morgan is white, 5ft 2”, of slim build with very long straight brown hair and brown eyes.

She is thought to be wearing a red PE top with her name on the front, a black Adidas jumper and black leggings or skinny jeans.

Joliebelle is white, 5ft 2”, of medium build with shoulder-length blonde hair and is wearing a grey top, blue jeans and Adidas Superstars trainers, police added.

It is thought that they may be in the Shoreham area, but could have travelled elsewhere.

Police said there are concerns for their welfare because of their age.

Anyone who has seen them or has information about their whereabouts is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting serial 251 of 12/07.