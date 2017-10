Steyning Art Group will hold its annual exhibition on Saturday from 9.30am to 5pm at the Steyning Centre, in Fletchers Croft, Steyning, opposite St Andrew’s Church.

Patricia Gill said: “Do come along and view our latest work, which includes a mixture of original paintings in various mediums, textile work and greeting cards.

“There will also be our delicious homemade cakes to enjoy.”