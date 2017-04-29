‘Amazing’ wheelchair racer beats personal best in marathon

A wheelchair racer beat his personal best when he took part in a race at the London Marathon.

Nathan Freeman, 13, from Durrington produced a time of 20 minutes, 23 seconds at the London Mini Marathon, and came third in the under-14’s wheelchair category.

His previous best was 22 minutes, 40 seconds at the Hove parkrun a week before.

He said: “It feels brilliant. I was focused and I had someone chasing me for the bronze medal which pushed me on”.

The three-mile race took place on April 23 and started by London Bridge and wound through the capital, finishing by The Mall near Buckingham Palace.

Nathan, a big football fan, also got the chance to meet Tottenham Hotspur player Harry Winks on the day which he said spurred him on. His aunt Melinda Fretter described him as ‘amazing’ and a ‘real inspiration’.

Nathan was diagnosed with cerebral palsy as a baby and became a wheelchair user aged 10 after a hip operation in 2013.

He is a founding member of the Worthing and District Harriers’ wheelchair racing club, and has helped to grow the group to its current 10 members.

One day, Nathan hopes to represent his country in the Paralympics.

