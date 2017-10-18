‘Amazing’ start for new Shoreham restaurant

The owner of a newly opened, family friendly restaurant in Shoreham is delighted with the ‘amazing’ feedback during its first week.

Saeed Bizaki, owner of Slate restaurant in Upper Shoreham Road, said he was ‘really pleased’ with the customers’ reviews so far, adding: “We’ve had very good feedback, everyone has enjoyed their meals.

“I’m really pleased that people like it.”

The restaurant serves steak and fresh, locally sourced seafood, alongside a wide range of options including vegan and gluten free meals.

It also serves a roast on Sundays.

A chef of more than 20 years, Mr Bizaki, who lives opposite the restaurant, said: “I’m trying to bring all my expertise after all these years to the restaurant with my team, some who I’ve worked with for many years.”

The 46-year-old was keen to ensure the restaurant was suitable for families and offers many child-friendly options.

Visit slate-restaurant.co.uk to find out more.