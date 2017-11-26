Almost a third of graduates say degrees were ‘pointless’

Almost a third of university graduates in the South East say their degrees were ‘pointless’, according to a recent survey.

The survey, conducted by training provider Able Skills, spoke to graduates across Sussex and the South East to gather their views on what their degrees.

Of those surveyed, 30 per cent of said they thought their degree was Pointless, while 35 per cent said they wish they didn’t go to university at all.

Meanwhile more than half (58 per cent) felt they could be in the same position without a degree while 13 per cent said their degree was a waste of money. 58 per cent of employed graduates also said they have no plans to move jobs to make use of their studies.

Managing director of Able Skills Gary Measures said: “The education, education, education boom in the 90s has had a knock on effect. Many graduates seem to have taken this on board without seriously considering what they wanted to do post study.

“Evidently, further education is not the best career route for everyone and is such an investment that young people seriously need to consider their skill set and future before taking on such a commitment of their time and money.

“More needs to be done to educate young people on the other options available to prevent another generation making the same mistakes when they could be earning and on a career ladder.”

