All lanes reopened on A27 following broken down campervan

Traffic is expected on the A27 following a broken down campervan in Worthing.

A spokesman from Sussex Police confirmed the campervan had been towed into the lay-by after it broke down on Arundel Road westbound near Castle Goring.

The spokesman said all lanes had been reopened and the campervan was no longer blocking the road.

