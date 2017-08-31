Aldi and homes for waterfront?

An Aldi and up to 209 affordable homes could be part of a £50million waterfront development.

Hyde will exhibit plans next week for Kingston Wharf, Shoreham, currently home to Stamco and Day Aggregates.

The project is expected to include a river walkway, connecting the harbour to High Street, as well as a flood defence wall along the A259.

But the scheme could come at a price, with Hyde considering a building height of between six and nine storeys.

Joss Loader, Independent councillor for Marine ward, said: “This appears to be the usual case of developers spinning the situation and flagging up the benefits of new homes and jobs without looking at the wider picture.

“Shoreham is changing and we have to make the best of that. What the developers aren’t saying is that Adur also needs funding for improved roads, new schools and better NHS facilities as public services are already stretched to breaking point.

“On a positive note, I would rather seen brownfield sites developed than the green gap – and many Beach residents would prefer to look at sympathetically designed, low-level housing than the noisy, industrial units that are currently there.

“But these tall buildings will be highly visible from Shoreham Beach and nine storeys is way too high. We have already had this same argument further down the river with Southern Housing.”

Hyde will hold an exhibition on Friday, September 8, between 3pm and 8.30pm. The event, at the Barn, Southwick Community Centre, in Southwick Street, Southwick, will enable residents to comment on the proposals.

Hyde is currently considering between 199 and 209 affordable homes, together with two retail units. As well as Aldi, the developer hopes to attract a café and leisure business.

A Hyde spokesman said Aldi would create 40 full time equivalent jobs, with the project as a whole expected to contribute 241 roles.

They said the plans would inject £2.44million into the local economy annually.

Tom Shaw, Hyde development director, said the process would be ‘collaborative’.

Plans, drawn up by Sir Terence Conran’s studio, will also be available to view online from next Friday. Visit www.hyde-housing.co.uk