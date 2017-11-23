Search
Air ambulance called to ‘accidental injury’ in Steyning

The air ambulance was called to the scene
The air ambulance was called out to an ‘accidental injury’ in Steyning this morning (Thursday, November 23), according to a spokesman.

The Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance received a call at 11.07am and landed at Steyning Memorial Field, in Charlton Street, Steyning.

A spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) said crews were called to a nearby private address and could not comment further.