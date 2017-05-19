Adur’s new chairman flouts own rule on forgetting badges – but dodges fine!

Adur District Council’s new chairman introduced a ‘fine’ for councillors forgetting to wear their pin badges to meetings – but then realised himself he had left his at home.

Peter Metcalfe was elected to the ceremonial office on Thursday and told colleagues he would fine them £2 if they didn’t wear their council pins to raise funds for his chosen charities.

But he drew laughter from councillors when he admitted he had forgotten to wear his to the annual meeting.

He said: “There has been a tradition over the years that if you didn’t wear your pin to council, you were fined and that fine went to the chairman’s charities.

“With your support, I’d like to reintroduce the fine and I’m going to put it up to £2. I haven’t got mine on tonight, so this won’t start until next time!”

Mr Metcalfe is taking up the role for the second time, having served as chairman in 2012.

The role involves chairing full council meetings and attending engagements on behalf of the authority.

He took over from Widewater councillor Ann Bridges, whose time in office was praised by councillor Carson Albury.

Thanking councillors for voting him in, Mr Metcalfe said: “To say that I am delighted and chuffed to stand as chairman would be an understatement.”

Mr Metcalfe, who served in the armed forces before taking a job as a life insurance salesman and later set up his own financial advice business, selected four charities to raise funds for.

They are Building Heroes, St Barnabas House Hospice, Citizens Advice Bureau and Macmillan Cancer Support.

Independent councillor for Shoreham Beach Joss Loader will serve as vice chairman.