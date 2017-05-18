Adur Concert Band performance to support Ropetackle anniversary appeal

The Adur Concert Band is set to perform at the Ropetackle Arts Centre as part of the centre’s tenth anniversary fundraising appeal.

The performance will take place on Sunday, May 21. All the profits from the concert will go towards upgrading seating and equipment at the centre. The acclaimed and highly rated band, which performed on a cruise ship last year, is promising a light hearted concert of well known music, including themes from The Magnificent Seven, The Apprentice and Thunderbirds, plus tunes from Rogers and Hammerstein, Queen, Glenn Miller, Jungle Book, Grease and Oliver!. The event starts at 6pm and ends at about 8:30pm. The ticket price of £12 includes a full privately catered buffet in the interval.Tickets are available on01273 464440 or boxoffice@ropetacklecentre.co.uk, or on the door.

