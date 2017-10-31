A24 re-opened following major diesel spill

The A24 was re-opened this morning (Tuesday October 31) following yesterday’s accident in which a mile and half of the carriageway was covered in diesel.

West Sussex Highways are reporting that the road has re-opened in both directions after highways teams worked through the night.

A total of 3,000 square metres of carriageway were resurfaced.

The road was been closed in both directions; northbound from Ashington B2133 to the Partridge Green junction with the B2135, and southbound between the Buck Barn crossroads and Dial Post.

A lorry carrying a refrigeration trailer filled with milk was involved in an accident which saw both milk and diesel spilled onto both carriageways just after midnight.

