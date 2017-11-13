A24 HIT-AND-RUN UPDATE: Teen charged after pursuit

A teenager arrested following a police pursuit along the A24 on Friday (November 10) has been charged.

Isaac McFadyen, 18, a student, of Hounslow Road, Hanworth, Feltham, was arrested after officers pursued a vehicle which failed to stop along the dual carriageway. It crashed into a hedge by the Buck Barn services.

Police said McFadyen has been charged with two counts of burglary, dangerous driving, theft of a motor vehicle, driving without a licence, driving without insurance and receiving stolen goods.

He has been remanded in custody to appear before Crawley magistrates today (November 13).

Police are still hunting for the driver of a stolen black Mercedes AMG estate that was involved in a collision with a Ford Fiesta further along the A24, killing the 70-year-old driver and injuring her female passenger.

Officers had traced the Mercedes, which was believed to have been stolen in a burglary at a house in Goring, to the Buck Barn crossroads. It was seen to leave the services in convoy with a Mercedes A Class.

Police said they were not pursuing the vehicle at the time of the fatal crash.

Firefighters, paramedics and Air Ambulance crews attended the collision which took place near the slip road of the Farthings Hill roundabout, close to Broadbridge Heath, shortly after 2.30pm.

The driver fled from the scene and a police dog unit and the police helicopter were also called.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting Op Mantra, serial 684 of 10/11.