A unique running group launches in Brighton

Do Good, Get Fit – this is the motto of one running club which launched last night (Tuesday, July 11) in Brighton.

GoodGym Brighton, led by local running enthusiast and trainer Tara Shanahan, will see members stop off on their run to do physical tasks for community organisations as well as support isolated older people with one-off tasks they can’t do on their own.

The launch of GoodGym Brighton

The gym, the 34th of its kind in the country, was launched in line with Team Personal Best’s official inspiration programme for the London 2017 Summer of World Athletics, created to develop and grow capacity in grassroots athletics and running.

Attending the Brighton launch was former European athletics champion Nigel Levine, 28, who met GoodGym leaders and experienced its unique approach to building community cohesion, promoting fitness and reducing social isolation.

Nigel said: “Team Personal Best is all about inspiring people of all ages to get involved in athletics and running over the summer.

“I really enjoyed visiting Brighton for the GoodGgym launch. It was great to see the local Brighton community being inspired through running and volunteering.”

Founder of GoodGym, Ivo Gormley said: “We are a community of runners that combine getting fit with doing good, so athletics is at the core of what we do.

“We use our sport to help our communities, which is what Team Personal Best is all about. We are excited to be working so closely with Team Personal Best ahead of such an big summer for the sport.

“As long as you are up for getting sweaty, everyone is welcome at our sessions. Even if you’re not into running, our group runs are a great way to get some exercise and make a difference to a local community project.”

As well as the new Brighton club, GoodGym also runs a club in Worthing. For more information, visit www.goodgym.org