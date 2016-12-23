‘A life well lived’ - Tributes paid to ‘lovable man’

Tributes have been paid to a ‘lovable man’ from Worthing after his death last week.

Dick Mowbray, 65, died on December 15 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Dick Mowbray. Picture: Nicole Mowbray SUS-161223-095036001

A former student of Worthing High School, he was married to his wife Carol for 42 years and had two daughters – Nicole and Natalie.

He was also a grandfather of two girls, aged 3 and 9.

Dick was born and raised in Worthing as the youngest sibling in a family with five older sisters.

His daughter Nicole said: “My dad was a lovable man. He was always the last man standing at a party and the first man up in the morning.

Dick Mowbray. Picture: Nicole Mowbray SUS-161223-095047001

“He is the reason that my sister and I are the people we are today.”

Dick was a big fan of his rugby and had been a member of Worthing Rugby Club for around 30 years as well as club chairman for a couple of years.

“He had a lot of female company which probably explains his love of Worthing Rugby Club” Nicole added.

“It provided him with some male company.

Dick Mowbray in his rugby days (top row, fourth from right). Picture: Nicole Mowbray SUS-161223-095025001

“I have been in contact with a number of people who knew dad from the rugby club and they have told me some hilarious stories but I’m not sure all of them are appropriate for the paper.”

Dick helped with the amalgamation between the Old Azurians rugby club and Worthing RFC in 1989.

Chris Spratt was friends with Dick from their rugby playing days at Worthing High School and said he ‘will miss him dearly’.

Chris added: “We were friends since playing together at Old Azurians in 1965.

“I’m going to miss him and miss bickering with him about anything and everything.

“He was a man who was all about his family in which his wife Carol was his rock. He had two daughters who he adored and family was his first, second and everything.

“He was a great mate and I will miss him.”

Dick worked for many years as a builder before starting a drainage company and later developing his skills in project management.

Nicole added: “What is lovely is that his legacy has continued since his death.

“As he was a builder, there are a number of roads around Worthing you can drive down and see houses that my dad has helped build.

Many other friends of Dick have taken to Facebook to pay their respects to the man who touched their lives.

Paul Baker said: “Dick never shirked the tough decisions, had a strong sense of what was right and always had the best interests of his family, friends and club at heart. Often abrasive but always caring. I learned so much from him and his code of ethics. He gave everything he did 110 per cent and seldom failed. Strong in life as in death. Dick Mowbray a life well lived.”

Rachel Reilly added: Such sad news, one of life’s great men that was so full of life, love and energy. My sincere condolences to his family and friends, he will be greatly missed, but always remembered.”