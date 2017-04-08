25th anniversary celebrations for Shoreham Beach WI

Members of Shoreham Beach WI celebrated the group’s 25th anniversary along with founder members, June Jarvis, Marion Wood, Mavis Powter, Maria Oakley, Mary Green, Marita Watteau and Carol Smith.

Shoreham Beach WI was inaugurated in 1992. A great celebratory night was had by all and the members look forward to the next 25 years. New members are welcome, and those who are interested are encouraged to get in contact.

