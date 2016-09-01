£21,000 fundraising success for hospice team GladGirls

A fundraising team has raised more than £21,000 for St Barnabas House.

The family and friends of Worthing resident Kate Gladden, who received end-of-life care through St Barnabas House, have raised £21,320.45 for the hospice in her memory. Kate, who last year was diagnosed with bile duct cancer, was cared for by the St Barnabas Community Nursing Team and Hospice at Home Team before sadly passing away in April at home with her family by her side.

In February, Kate’s daughters Marie Hamilton, 37, and Lucy Dean, 35, set up the fundraising team GladsGirls with the original ambition of raising £1,000 for St Barnabas.

Lucy said: “The service provided by St Barnabas House was phenomenal. This is our way of saying thank you and to make sure that other people receive the same care that Mum had. When Mum told us she was registering with the local hospice we were devastated. The word hospice conjures up images we hadn’t dared let form in our minds, but when Mum explained what St Barnabas does for its patients and the support they provide for them and their families we understood exactly why she’d done it. When Mum had her first bad turn, they were there. When she got through it, they were still there. They took the fear out of everything. St Barnabas became an all too important part of our lives. The skills and support of their nurses and the reassurance that they were always at the end of the phone meant Mum not only got through that very scary time, she was also strong enough to hit the shops again!”

To find out more, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/GladsGirls.

