20km charity walk – with a mower

Walkers will be taking on a 20km charity trek – while pushing a 100-year-old mower.

The aim is to raise money for The Budding Foundation so it can continue its work with disadvantaged children in the area.

The charity works to inspire young people and offer them opportunities to develop their skills through school clubs and apprenticeships, providing valuable education towards employment for those who are most in need.

The walk will be led by the team from the Museum of Gardening in Hassocks, where the charity is based, but a few spaces are still available if anyone would like to join them.

The charity, which was founded by Shoreham man Clive Gravett in 2013, is dedicated to Edwin Beard Budding, an innovative inventor.

Clive said: “We are organising a 20km charity walk on Sunday, May 28, from Shoreham to Hassocks. There is an option to join us at Devil’s Dyke and walk the last 8km. The start and finish are both near mainline stations, also a regular bus service from Brighton to Devil’s Dyke should you wish to join halfway.”

The walk is kicking off at the Shoreham Centre and finishing at the South Downs Heritage Centre in Hassocks, home to the Museum of Gardening. There will be a stop for a pub lunch and refreshments at Devil’s Dyke.

Visit www.thebuddingfoundation.co.uk for more information and visit www.justgiving.com/buddingfoundation to make a donation.

