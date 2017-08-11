10 things to do in Brighton on a rainy day

As our summer has been a little bit wet...in fact very wet.... VisitBrighton has put together a list of activities you can do in the city whether rain or shine.

1. Painting Pottery Café – This bright and quirky Brighton institution is the perfect place to escape with friends or family for a creative couple of hours. Get a cuppa and choose from a number of different ceramic pieces to paint. www.paintingpotterycafe.co.uk Price: Choose from more than 200 different pottery items ranging in price from £10 - £40 (most items are between £15- £20.) There is a studio fee of £5 per person to cover glazing and firing.

Bewilderbox

2. Bewilder Box - Brighton’s answer to the Crystal Maze, Bewilder Box is an adventure game where you’re completing challenges and puzzles and competing against the clock to get out. Based above the buzzy Hobgoblin pub, this game is guaranteed to have you engrossed. www.bewilderbox.co.uk Price: £12.85-£15.71 per person for a team of seven people.

3. High Sports Climbing Centre – Get active and discover the pride in reaching the top of a challenging climb at High Sports Climbing. The perfect family activity for a rainy day, the climbing wall and bouldering areas are suitable for everyone aged 4+ and the skilled instructors offer a range of sessions for all abilities. www.high-sports.co.uk/climbing-walls/brighton Price: Pay-as-you go from £8.90 for adults and £7.25 for juniors.

4. Booth Museum of Natural History – There’s more than half a million specimens and natural history literature extending back over three centuries housed in this hugely fascinating museum that showcases predominantly birds, butterflies, fossils, and bones. The star attraction is the Victorian taxidermy collection of Edward Booth, with hundreds of British birds displayed in recreated natural settings. brightonmuseums.org.uk Price: free

5. The Old Market – With a high-quality, diverse programme that includes live music, great theatre, innovative comedy and art, it’s always worth checking out the listings at this much-loved venue in Hove. Upcoming highlights include ‘Habitats’, a “breathtaking digital forest, where nature and technology dramatically collide” comprising VR experiences and art installations. theoldmarket.com Ticket prices vary

High Sports Climbing

6. GloBalls – Crazy golf just got crazier. Entertain adults and kids alike at this indoor ultraviolet crazy golf course at Brighton Marina, where you can putt amongst glow in the dark dinosaurs and vivid wall art. www.globalls.co.uk Price: £5 (£5.50 to prebook)

7. The Spa at the Grand – Brighton’s iconic seafront hotel has a luxury spa that’s perfect for a relaxing escape. With luxury treatment rooms, sumptuous relaxation areas and a detoxifying thermal suite; revive, pamper and drift away to your feel-good state of mind, body and soul. www.grandbrighton.co.uk Price: If you want to escape for a few hours and take time to relax, you can the facilities only from just £19.50, including a welcome glass of bubbles. Treatments start from £40.

8. I360 – Brighton’s major tourist attraction, the world’s tallest moving observation tower, offers breath taking views year-round. In a futuristic glass viewing pod, visitors can admire views across Regency Brighton, the South Downs and a stretch of more than 66 miles of coastline. britishairwaysi360.com Online advance prices from £14.40 for adults and £7.20 for children.

9. Dark Star Brewing – Based on the outskirt, this brewery is well worth a visit if you’ve got a car. Widely known as one of the finest local beer producers, they offer a chance to get behind the scenes of the brewery to find out how their beers are made and of course taste some samples of their delicious and unique brews. www.darkstarbrewing.co.uk Price: £10, including tastings

Booth Museum

10. Duke of York’s Cinema - enjoy a movie at this traditional art house cinema which has super comfy seats and the offer of free blankets to help you stay extra cosy. https://www.picturehouses.com/cinema/Duke_Of_Yorks Price: Peak time tickets for £11/£6.50 kids.

For more information on what to do in Brighton, where to eat and drink, and the best places to stay, visit VisitBrighton.com

Habitats at The Old Market. Photo by Sandra Ciampone

Globalls

The Grand Hotel spa

i360. Picture by Visual Air

Dark Star Brewing