Worthing Pub of the Year 2016 revealed

The Smugglers Return in East Worthing has been named the Herald and Gazette Pub of the Year 2016.

Landlords Angie and Andy Deeprose have been at the pub, in Ham Road, for three years.

They have worked hard to turn it around, moving on from a bad reputation of the past and turning it into a warm and welcoming family venue where children are welcome.

The pub has also been refurbished and is now a lovely place to visit, with comfy sofas and cosy nooks alongside the large bar area, with plenty of tables and chairs.

“We are a real community around here,” said Angie.

“They are all lovely. People can’t do enough for each other. We never have any complaints because they are all so nice.”

Andy added: “We are trying to make it a good environment where families can come in at the weekend.

“We do a lot of charity. There was a recent family fun day for Breast Cancer Awareness and there was a Christmas market on Sunday with Santa’s Grotto.”

Sport is popular with the many regulars and there are pub teams for a variety of sports, as well as Sky Sports and BT Sport to watch on the big screen.

It is a largeg pub that likes to support live music, so there is are regular live music events. Call 01903 233146 or follow ‘The smugglers return’ on Facebook for the latest programme.

Angie said they have just launched a new food menu and are now offering delicious tapas.

In second place in the Herald and Gazette Pub of the Year 2016 was The North Star, in Littlehampton Road, Worthing.

Part of Ember Inns, it offers authentic British cooking and real ales in a genuine local pub warmed by a cosy fire.

The North Star is a great place to meet up with friends and swap stories, take part in the weekly quiz, or just visit to eat and relax in the stylish pub surroundings.

Third place went to The Rose and Crown, Montague Street, Worthing.

This is a true traditional English pub with beams and there is lots of memorabilia on show.

The pub is well known for its delicious food and has a monthly live music guide featuring well-known local bands.

