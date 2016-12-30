TRAVEL: Dubai’s new £2.8bn mega-theme park officially opens

Dubai has just become home to the largest theme park destination in the Middle East, as Dubai Parks and Resorts officially opens for business.

Dubai Parks and Resorts is a mega new destination comprising three separate theme parks, a water park, a uniquely themed dining and retail district and a Polynesian themed family hotel covering 30.6 million square feet.

The destination includes LEGOLAND® Dubai, the region’s first LEGOLAND®; a Hollywood-inspired park called MOTIONGATE™ Dubai; and Bollywood Parks is the world’s first Bollywood theme park based on some of its biggest blockbusters.

The entire destination is connected by Riverland™ Dubai – a uniquely themed retail and dining district, and guests will be able to stay at the Lapita™ Hotel, a Polynesian themed family hotel part of the Marriott Autograph Collection.

Amidst predictions of 6.7 million ticketed visits expected in 2017, the first full year of operation, the resort has a projected revenue of half a billion pounds (2.4bn AED) next year.

The inauguration of Dubai Parks and Resorts, the first integrated theme park destination in the region, was witnessed by more than 1,500 of the world’s media and UAE dignitaries. Over 200 children were also invited to attend the event in cooperation with the Ministry of Awqaf. Minor Affairs and the Make A Wish Foundation.

Expected to open in late 2019, Six Flags Dubai will be destinations fourth theme park and the regions first Six Flags theme park.

This is a large-scale, AED 13.2 billion development

It is spread across 30.6 million square feet of land

6.7 million ticketed visits expected in 2017, the first full year of operation