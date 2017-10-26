The fallen heroes of the City of London Battalion (Royal Fusiliers)

One hundred years ago today the Second Battle of Passchendaele started, and the day ended with the loss of 410 men of the City of London Battalion (Royal Fusiliers).

The names of those 410 men are listed below with, where available, details of their rank, regimental number, place of birth, place of residence, enlistment location, regiment, battalion and previous postings.

• While many of these men have no local connection to the area, having been supplied the information we thought it was only right that we share their names to honour their memory.