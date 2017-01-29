Rediscovering the lost buildings of Worthing

A review of Antony Edmonds’s latest book, which offers a fascinating account of the town’s old buildings and the people associated with them over the years.

‘Lost Buildings of Worthing’, published by Amberley, is available now. Antony Edmonds’s previous books are ‘Oscar Wilde’s Scandalous Summer: The 1894 Worthing Holiday and the Aftermath’ (2014), ‘Jane Austen’s Worthing: The Real Sanditon’ (2013) and ‘Worthing: The Postcard Collection’ (2013).

---

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.