Reader’s pictures show storm’s trail of destruction 30 years on

Today marks the 30th anniversary of the Great Storm when, on the night of October 15 and 16, 1987, winds of more than 100mph battered the south coast in the worst recorded storm since 1703.

Many families were forced to abandon their homes because of severe storm damage which smashed windows and wrecked roofs.

A car crushed by falling trees duringt he Great Storm of 1987 Picture: Ken Franks

Some people were without electricity for days and everyone had a story of where they had been and what had happened to them on that fateful day.

These photos were taken the morning after the storm by Ken Franks and show the devastation caused by the fierce winds overnight.

The Worthing Herald produced a special edition packed with reports and pictures, published on Saturday, October 17, 1987, which is reproduced in full in this week’s paper.

