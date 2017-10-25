Property of the Week: House that transports you back to the 17th Century

A Grade II listed home in the heart of West Sussex that dates back to the 17th Century or even earlier is on the market with a guide price of £2,550,000.

Beetle House, previously known as Holmbushes, was originally a timber framed Wealden farmhouse, at Roundstreet Common, Wisborough Green.

Beetle House in Wisborough Green

It has been modified over the years to provide a beautifully presented rural family home within outstanding landscaped grounds.

True to its period origins, the property retains a wealth of original features, including much exposed structural timber, leaded windows and magnificent inglenook fireplaces.

With its principal rooms leading off the very generous reception hall and direct access to the secluded pool area, this home is ideally suited to formal entertaining as well as more relaxed family living.

There are a number of excellent reception rooms on the ground floor including a large 33 foot drawing room with a large inglenook fireplace. The spacious study leads through to a bright family room overlooking the outdoor pool with a shower room and separate guest WC.

There is also a separate cottage, originally an outbuilding also dating from the 17th century and Grade II Listed and a stable block.

The garden has an avenue of lime tree, a wildflower area, lily pond and croquet lawn - all sitting in a total area of around 10.5 acres with a and picturesque River Kird frontage.

