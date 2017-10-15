PICTURES: Great Storm wreaked havoc across the area

Thirty years ago tonight, the worst recorded storm since 1703 left a trail of destruction along the south coast.

Trees were ripped from the ground, roof tiles flung to the earth and walls sent tumbling down as winds of more than 100mph battered Sussex in the early hours of October 16, 1987.

Ocean Drive, South Ferring: Just one of several huge trees which crashed down in the early hours of October 16, 1987, and cut off big areas of the village

These photos are just a selection of dozens from the Worthing Herald special edition of Saturday, October 17, 1987, which is reproduced in full in this week’s paper (October 12).

