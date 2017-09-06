PICTURES: An FA Cup run to remember for Worthing

Worthing Football Club suffered FA Cup heartbreak at Dorking Wanderers on Saturday, but their run in the competition was far more successful 35 years ago.

In 1982 Worthing made it to the second round proper, beating Fleet Town, Crawley Town, Eastleigh, Farnborough Town, Minehead (after a replay) and Dartford before Third Division Oxford United proved too strong, beating Worthing 4-0.

Captain Geoff Raynsford leads Worthing out at Woodside Road before the match

These photos were taken during the first round proper match against Dartford at Woodside Road on November 20, 1982, which Worthing won 2-1.

Dartford took the lead midway through the first half before Paul Lelliott equalised just before the hour mark. Just over ten minutes from time Mike Cornwell scored the winner when the ball dropped loose in the area from a corner.

Worthing were also successful in the Isthmian League Division 1 that season, winning the league by seven points and securing a second promotion in a row under Barry Lloyd.

