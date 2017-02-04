Olly Murs talks to etc Magazine

To say Olly Murs is excited about his 2017 tour is an understatement, as Charlotte Harding discovers.

When Olly Murs appeared on the X Factor back in 2009 he had no idea if he would make to the final let alone if anything else would come from it.

Picture: Simon Emmett

“I didn’t have a clue when I auditioned what would happen,” he says.

“The first year was such a whirlwind that I just rode the wave really.

“I am just overwhelmed by the continued success I have been having and it makes it all the more sweeter when I go on tour and meet the fans.

“It has been a great seven years.”

In the final of the sixth series Joe McElderry was declared the winner, with Olly as runner-up and Stacey Solomon in third place.

Since he shot to fame Olly has recorded four multi-platinum albums, produced four number one singles with total record sales exceeding ten million.

He is fast becoming the most successful solo artist ever to come from the X Factor, hot on the heels of 2006’s winner Leona Lewis .

And Olly’s fourth album ‘24 HRS’ was released in November heading straight to number one.

This year sees him embark on a 23 date UK arena tour in the spring, followed by summer dates playing a number of racecourses, crickets grounds and even an open air theatre, including 1st Central County Ground in Hove.

“I can’t wait to come back to Sussex and meet all my fans,” says Olly.

“The Sussex County Cricket Ground is just a fantastic venue and hopefully the weather will be ok for all the outside gigs.

“I hope people who can’t make the arena dates will come to the summer shows.”

The Essex born singer admits that he loves coming to Brighton and it is usually a firm fixture on the arena tour list, however this wasn’t the case this time.

“It is a shame but I am looking forward to coming to Sussex for the outdoor gigs,” he says.

Olly hopes that the summer tour will have a relaxed festival feel to it, and thankfully for fans planning on attending both the only difference won’t be the venue.

“I am planning on mixing up the set lists,” he explains.

“But I will give fans a mix of the songs they love such as the classics from my other albums, as well as the new album as well as covers of songs I just love to sing.

“I just want to put on a really good show for everyone.”

With a string of toe tapping hits in his back catalogue from his debut Please Don’t Let Me Go to Heart Skips a Beat and Troublemaker, does he have a favourite he likes to perform live?

“Dance with Me Tonight always gets the fans dancing, they still love it even now,” he smiles.

“Plus one of my newer ones Kiss Me. It is a little bit sexy and cheeky I really like to sing it and the fans always go crazy for it.”

Despite having been in the industry for well over seven years, Olly says he still gets apprehensive before performing.

“I am always nervous before a gig but I think that is good,” he smiles.

“But just moments before going on I have this burst of energy and I can’t contain my excitement I just want to get out there.”

Although Olly only has a month off inbetween tours his enthusiasm to get out on the road is infectious.

“I haven’t toured since the spring of 2015, this year I have focused on the album so I can’t wait to do it all over again,” he says.

“I can’t wait to get out there and see all my fans.”

Olly plays the 1st Central County Ground in Hove on Sunday, July 16, 2017

Tickets are on sale now and for the Hove date are priced at £39.50 (plus booking fee) for general admission and £55 (plus booking fee) for the platinum enclosure.

All tickets are standing.

For disabled tickets contact the venue www.sussexcricket.co.uk

For more information visit - www.ollymurs.com www.ticketmaster.co.ukwww.ihgtickets.com

This was first featured in February’s etc Magazine, pick up yours now.