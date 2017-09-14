More sheep and better prices at Findon Sheep Fair in September ‘66

More than six thousand people flocked to Nepcote Green over the weekend for three days of fun, but it was all business in 1966 when the annual Findon Sheep Fair also included the traditional sheep auction.

The Worthing Herald of Friday, September 16, 1966, reported: “The national tendency for all classes of sheep to be cheaper was not reflected at Findon Sheep Fair on Saturday, where a good recovery was made from the drop in prices.

Jennifer Bateman, aged two, making new friends at the 1966 Findon Sheep Fair

“The number of animals for sale was about 2,000 up on last year, with about 14,000 ewes and lambs and about 600 rams entered.

“The organisers, H.J. Burt and Son, of Steyning, reported that few pens were unsold at the end of the fair and vendors were well satisfied with the results.

“The fair also included the Southdown Sheep Society’s annual show and sale.”

The most expensive sheep sold in 1966 were the Southdown shearling rams, which commanded an average price of £29 11s.

There were 108 sold on the day, with prices ranging between 15 guineas and £58 16s.

Major C.J. Vernon-Wentworth, of Saxmundham, won the champion shearling ram competition while Lady Jean Philipps won the best group three shearling rams.

C. Goodger, of Chidham, won the Southdown shearling ewes and Southdown wether lambs contests, and E. Pye took top spot in best pen ewe lambs.