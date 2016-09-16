History of Sompting on display at exhibition

After the success of April’s Lancing Local History exhibition to celebrate their 20th anniversary, Lancing & Sompting Pastfinders is holding a Sompting History Day on Sunday (September 18).

The exhibition, which is being held in collaboration with Sompting Parish Council, will take place from 10am to 4pm at the Harriet Johnson Community Centre, in Loose Lane, Sompting.

One display at the exhibition will ask visitors to name the children in old school photos

There will be a number of knowledgeable people on hand to answer any questions people may have.

Other local groups will also be at the event, which will include: Sompting Old – people and places in historic photographs; Sompting United Reformed Church and its history; Sompting School Class groups – help to name the children; display of new images; history of Church Lane display; air raid shelter open – Sompting at War with bombs and sirens; St Mary’s Sompting – display by the Friends of St Mary’s; Lancing & Sompting Pastfinders – information corner; history of Lancing Mill; Demonstration of parchment craft by Chris Ball; and the Worthing Archaeology Society in attendance.

There will be a number of booklets to browse detailing the history of the village, copies of which can be obtained for a small donation.

Also available to browse will be the Lloyd George Property Valuations 1909, a widely unknown and consequently under-used resource.

You can discover many things about individual properties, such as the description (sometimes with a drawing), the number of rooms, who the proprietor was, who lived there and how much rent they paid, how much the property was bought for and the value in 1909,

As always, Pastfinders is appealing to residents to bring along any photographs, postcards, letters or documents of local interest to the exhibition to be scanned and returned to the owner.

Admission to the exhibition is free and refreshments will be available.

If you would like to know more visit www.lancing-sompting-pastfinders.org.uk

