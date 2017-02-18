Heritage team to probe social care evolution

Archivists are bidding for funding to launch a community heritage project using Lancing as a microcosm for social care during the 20th century.

• If you remember The Bell or any of the personalities mentioned in this article, please email Chris Hare at sussexhistory.hare@gmail.com or call him on 07794 600639.

---

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.