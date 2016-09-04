Class of ‘77 recall their schooldays at reunion

The Arundel C of E Primary School senior class from 1977 held a reunion in July at the school in Jarvis Road.

Earlier this year, Nostalgia featured an appeal by organiser Paul Stafford, who was trying to track down more classmates for the reunion.

The senior class from Arundel C of E Primary School in 1977

Paul said: “It was great to catch up with so many old friends – some of whom we have not seen for 39 years.

“Late additions to the group were Peter Inglis and Ceri Shaw, who both confirmed during the week before the event.

“I grew up with Peter in Poling so ,along with Graham Whitburn, we were able to remember many of our antics as youngsters.

“Remember it was before the computer and mobile phone era, so we spent many hours in the summer holidays building camps, climbing trees and racing through the woodland on our bikes without a care in the world.

“As you can imagine, we recalled many of the mishaps we had too, generally relating to bicycling or tobogganing incidents.”

“The reunion was held in the assembly hall/gym at the school, and everyone remarked on how small the room felt – I suspect that had something to do with the fact that the last time we were there we were 11 years old.

“At the end of the get together we positioned ourselves for a group photo, trying to emulate our old school photos.

“In total we are in contact with 25 from our class.

“Over the years we were at school together the class maximum was 33, so we have not done too badly.

“Other than everyone in the photo, we are also in contact with Nick Solti, Christopher Halls, Jeanne Chitty, Lee Denyer, Marc Healey and Karl Stedman.

“We aim to have a get together again around Christmas, so maybe more will have been in touch by then.

“As ever, if anyone knows any of our missing classmates, please do get in touch.”

---

